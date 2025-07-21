Solar Bears introduce new head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Solar Bears introduced Matt Macdonald as the sixth head coach and general manager in franchise history.

Macdonald spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL, most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders and Grand Rapids Griffins.

He also spent four seasons as head coach of fellow ECHL franchise the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Macdonald and his family to our Solar Bears family,” said Chris Heller, President of the Orlando Solar Bears. “His passion for the game, commitment to player development, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide our team forward. We’re excited for what the future holds under his direction and can’t wait to get started.”

