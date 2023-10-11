Solar Bears open training camp ahead of 12th ECHL season

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Solar Bears opened training camp on October 6 as they gear up for their 12th season of competition in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

On Tuesday morning, they completed their fourth practice of training camp. Orlando opens the season on October 19 at home against the Florida Everblades. Matt Carkner is set to begin his second season as head coach and general manager of the club.

The Solar Bears have missed the Kelly Cup Playoffs in three straight seasons. They are hoping they have what it takes to get Orlando back to the postseason.

