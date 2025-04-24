Spire Motorsports releases crew chief Rodney Childers after 9 races of NASCAR season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Spire Motorsports has parted ways with championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers after only nine races with the team.

Childers, one of the winningest active crew chiefs in the Cup Series, won the 2014 championship with Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. When that team closed at the end of last season, Childers moved to Spire to crew chief Justin Haley.

Through the first nine races of the season, Haley is 23rd in the Cup standings. His best finish this year is 10th at Homestead, but Haley is coming off a 13th-place finish at Bristol, where he scored a season-high 13 stage points.

The decision to release Childers came after NASCAR's only off weekend of the season. The team announced Thursday that Ryan Sparks, competition director and former crew chief, will be Haley’s crew chief for the rest of this season.

"NASCAR is an ever-evolving sport and the path to improvement isn't always comfortable,'' Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. "The break in the Cup Series schedule gave us a chance to evaluate where we are as a program. We took the opportunity to discuss the best paths forward for everyone involved and the team and Rodney agreed that it would be best for us to part ways.

“Rodney has worked at the highest level of our sport for 20 years, and he knows what it takes to win championships. With that in mind, we collectively acknowledged challenges with the team dynamic. Having the right combination of talent is just as important as the results on track. As we move in a new direction it is not lost on us that Rodney has been an invaluable asset to our organization, as he will continue to be for others in this sport.”

Childers addressed his departure on social media, writing: "I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time. That's how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn't working for either of us. I appreciate my time at Spire, working with JH and the entire 7 team. We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen, and I wish them the best in the future."

He said he would take some time off, focus on his family and “honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next.”

Childers is tied for second in wins among active crew chiefs. Childers and Adam Stevens each have 40 Cup wins. Paul Wolfe ranks first with 42 series victories.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.