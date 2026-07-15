Steve Yzerman abruptly steps down as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT — Steve Yzerman abruptly stepped down as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, a stunning midsummer change of a franchise great leaving the job after seven seasons and zero playoff appearances.

Yzerman's resignation to transition to an advisory role to CEO Chris Ilitch comes several weeks after captain and No. 1 center Dylan Larkin's trade request came to light. The Red Wings' decade-long playoff drought is the longest active drought in the NHL and in the organization's storied history.

The team says its search for a new head of hockey operations is already underway and that Yzerman will continue to be in charge on a day-to-day basis until his successor is determined.

“Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization,” Ilitch said in a statement. “Steve’s lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization.”

Yzerman spent his entire 22-year Hall of Fame NHL playing career with Detroit, captaining them to the Stanley Cup three times. He was an accomplished GM with Tampa Bay, building the core that eventually won back-to-back championships, before taking over in Detroit in 2019, where success on the ice has not materialized.

“This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as general manager," Yzerman said. “My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals.”

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