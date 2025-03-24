Struggling US loses 2-1 to Canada in 3rd-place match of CONCACAF Nations League tournament

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Jonathan David scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and Canada added to the U.S. men's national team's woes under coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 2-1 victory Sunday night in the third-place match of the CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the first half for Canada, and Patrick Agyemang responded in the 35th minute for the U.S. before David slotted home the winner in the 59th minute. The Americans couldn't answer, and they fell to a dismal 5-3 during Pochettino's six months in charge of their preparations for next year's home World Cup.

After decades spent looking up at the Americans, Canada has turned the tables in its biggest soccer rivalry — although this match had no obvious political overtones after the discord created last month at the 4 Nations hockey tournament by President Donald Trump's bombastic rhetoric and tariff war.

Canada has beaten the U.S. in consecutive matches for the first time since 1985, following up a friendly victory last September with this tournament win at SoFi Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles, where the Americans play their World Cup opener next year. Canada had not won a competitive match over the U.S. in the U.S. since a World Cup qualifier in 1957.

Canada captain Alphonso Davies came off in the 12th minute after the Bayern Munich defender went down apparently holding his right knee two minutes earlier. Davies went to the locker room, but returned later in the first half with ice on his knee. Bayern’s opens its Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan om April 8.

David’s goal was the striker’s 32nd for Canada, extending his record as the national team’s career scoring leader. He created it off a pass from Ali Ahmed, finding a seam in the leaky defense and firing home a left-footed shot.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch received a red card five minutes earlier for arguing against what appeared to be a correct no-call in the penalty area. Marsch, a Wisconsin native, was seen on the television broadcast running through the halls under the stadium moments before David connected, apparently looking for a television to watch the match. Marsch eventually found a seat in the stands to watch the final minutes.

The Americans fell into the third-place match after losing 1-0 to Panama on Thursday night. Cecilio Waterman scored in the winner in second-half injury time, but the U.S. did little to mount a significant threat before Panama made sure the U.S. wouldn't win the Nations League tournament for the first time.

Canada lost the other Nations League semifinal 2-0 to Mexico.

The Americans won the previous three editions of this CONCACAF tournament, but they showed little fire or acumen in two matches at SoFi, which will host the U.S. team's World Cup opener.

Pochettino lamented the Americans' lack of offensive creativity and scoring finish against Panama, and he made five changes to his starting lineup against Canada. Two of those starters were impressive: Luna, a Bay Area native, provided playmaking in his first competitive appearance for the U.S., while 24-year-old Charlotte striker Agyemang scored in his first competitive start.

After a prolonged period of strong attack by Canada in the first half, David's blocked shot landed right in front of an unmarked Oluwaseyi, who banged it home. The goal set off a frenzied celebration in the Canadian fan section immediately behind the north goal at SoFi.

The U.S. answered eight minutes later with an impressive sequence of possession. Timothy Weah made a strong run and found Luna, whose clever pass in the box was hit just well enough by Agyemang, with Canada keeper Dayne St. Clair getting only a piece of it.

U.S. captain Christian Pulisic came off in the 69th minute of his second straight scoreless appearance of the week.

The Americans pressed until the final whistle, and defender Max Arfsten missed the net on a good opportunity created by Luna and Weah deep in injury time.

Arfsten and substitute defender Marlon Fossey made their competitive debuts.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.