0 48 days until Super Bowl – So what's the deal with the halftime show?

There are 48 days until Super Bowl LIII here in Atlanta, but there's a report that organizers are struggling to find more stars for the big halftime show.

Channel 2 Action News told you that Maroon Five will headline the half time show in February. But Variety Magazine reports the band is having problems finding featured musical guests for their performance.

"Among those considering the appearance are Cardi B, who is featured on the Maroon 5 hit “Girls Like You,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 over the fall (the rapper is also scheduled to appear at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10) and Andre Benjamin, AKA Andre 3000 of beloved local act Outkast. Others — like Mary J. Blige — had been approached but faced scheduling conflicts; still more, like Usher, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, who performed at the 2012 Super Bowl with Madonna, are names rumored to be in the mix," according to Variety.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen spoke with Atlanta rapper Bone Crusher, who has worked with some of the best in the business for more than two decades.

Bone Crusher told Petersen that many performers do not like the treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players who have protested.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, which sparked a nationwide controversy.

Skipping the Super Bowl is way for some performers to send a message.

"No, I wouldn't perform. I wouldn't perform. Would I 'like' to? Yes. Only if I'm respected. And there's no respect there," Bone Crusher told Petersen.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the NFL but has not received a response yet.