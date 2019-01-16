0 Airport chief and a U.S. senator warn of shutdown's impact

As the Super Bowl looms less than three weeks away, officials are sounding alarms that the federal shutdown and resulting shortages in airport security staff could create havoc at the world’s busiest airport.

At the start of the workweek on Monday, some passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International waited in security lines for two hours, according to airport general manager John Selden.

“We did have quite a problem on Monday,” Selden told the Atlanta City Council transportation committee at a Wednesday morning meeting. “I think some people were at two hours or a little plus two hours to get through the TSA checkpoint.”

Roughly 64,000 passengers went through security Monday, and crowds are expected to pick back up starting Thursday for the busy Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Yet even that pales in comparison to the record 110,000 to 115,000 people expected to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday after the game.

That’s also significantly more traffic than the previous record 93,082 passengers on the Friday before Memorial Day last year.

The prospect of huge crowds and staffing shortages at security lines prompted U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson to raise concerns on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve got a Super Bowl coming to Atlanta, Ga., in about three weeks. The biggest tourism event in the world this year. What if the largest airport in the world, that’s going to bring people to the largest football game in the world, goes out of business because the TSA strikes?” he said from the Senate floor. “Then you’ve just cost millions of dollars to the United States of America, my home city of Atlanta and others.”

To help handle Super Bowl crowds, TSA is bringing in an additional 120 officers and 12 additional K9 teams for Super Bowl, Selden said.

Still, “that will be a very challenging morning,” Selden said.

Selden said for TSA officers working without pay who have child care and rent to pay for, calling in sick is a way to preserve funds — by not having to pay for child care or transportation, for example.

Isakson excoriated his colleagues for “not doing a damned thing while the American people are suffering” He was a late arrival to Washington this week — he stayed behind in Georgia an extra day to watch Gov. Brian Kemp’s swearing-in.

But when passing through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Isakson said he was unable to offer an explanation for the shutdown when constituents, including several TSA workers, approached him.“We’re just doing the wrong thing, punishing the wrong people, and it’s not right,” he said.

Isakson didn’t offer up any specific solutions for breaking through the border impasse, but he said negotiators need to “find a way to do something different.” But he didn’t dismiss an interim solution if a quick deal can’t be found.

According to Government Executive magazine, Isakson is one of eight GOP senators who have signed onto a measure U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is advancing to avoid government shutdowns in the future. The bill stipulates that, if Congress fails to meet a funding deadline, a continuing resolution would automatically kick in, maintaining spending levels at the current rate.

Amid the TSA staffing shortages, only 18 of 27 security lanes were open Monday in the Atlanta airport domestic terminal, Selden said.

On Monday night, the Transportation Security Administration flew 20 officers in — who are also not being paid — to help handle the lines at the Atlanta airport, Selden said.

That helped keep wait times shorter on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. TSA says maximum wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson on Tuesday were 25 minutes.

But it’s yet to be seen what will happen when crowds pick back up for the holiday weekend. On Thursday, an estimated 70,000 passengers are expected to go through security, Selden said — even more than the 64,000 on Monday. Another 75,000 passengers are expected Friday.

Other disruptions at the airport are also cropping up as the city prepares for the eyes of the nation to turn towards Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday evening, a MARTA train derailed and got stuck just north of the airport station, disrupting rail service to Hartsfield-Jackson. MARTA is using buses and a shuttle train to take passengers from the College Park station to the airport, and said it would take until Thursday to bring in a crane to lift the train off the tracks. A MARTA official said “this situation proves MARTA is ready to respond.”

Hartsfield-Jackson is providing free parking and free lunch to TSA officers, with concessionaires chipping in, Selden said.

Also affected are U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoints, where waits can be more than an hour long for non U.S. citizens and close to an hour for U.S. citizens, Selden said.

The AJC’s Jim Galloway contributed to this article.