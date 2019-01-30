0 Bus driver ‘sick-out' continues as MARTA heads to court

Some MARTA bus drivers continued to call in sick Wednesday, disrupting service for a third day.

But fewer employees failed to report to work than earlier in the week, and MARTA went to court this morning to seek an injunction to force their return.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said 41 bus operators called in sick Wednesday morning. That’s down from about 80 on Monday and 73 Tuesday. It was still enough to cause delays on many bus routes.

The employees apparently are unhappy with a tentative labor agreement between MARTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 732. The agreement must still be approved by the MARTA Board of Directors and the union members. The ATU says it plans to hold a vote in the next few days.

In the meantime, Fisher said MARTA filed an injunction Wednesday asking a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order the union to disavow the sick-out and get workers back on the job.

“MARTA has a solemn and statutory obligation to provide transit services to our customers,” the agency said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

“We have taken this extraordinary legal step today because behavior by some bus operators that adversely impacts our customer service is inappropriate and unacceptable,” MARTA said. “Their actions violate state law and have caused unnecessary hardships for thousands of people who depend on us.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday, an ATU vice president said the sick-out is not authorized by the union.

Even as some workers call in sick, most are reporting to work. MARTA has 1,199 full-time bus operators and 49 part-timers.

The tentative labor agreement calls for annual raises of 3 percent for three years. It would pay an additional 25 cents an hour in longevity premiums to all employees with at least 20 years of service. And it would implement an immediate “parity pay adjustment” of 50 cents an hour for all bus and rail operators, and $1 an hour for mechanics and other skilled technicians.

The agreement also provides for a $1,000 retro/ratification payment for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees if the agreement is ratified by March 1.

The labor unrest comes as Atlanta hosts more than a million visitors for this weekend’s Super Bowl. MARTA rail service – a key transportation link for visitors – has not been affected. But many residents who rely on buses to get to work may have been affected.