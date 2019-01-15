0 Here's how officials plan to keep you safe during Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta

With Super Bowl 53 only days away, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and public safety officials have unveiled their security plans for events leading up to the big game.

More than 1 million visitors to Atlanta are expected for the game, concerts and other events happening around the Super Bowl.

Only Channel 2's Dave Huddleston received access to the joint operation center, where more than a dozen agencies will monitor the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials want to reassure the public they have been working for two years on security and prepardness. They also want citizens to be vigilant and report if they see anything suspicious.

Starting Jan. 26, Atlanta police will work 12-hour shifts through Feb. 5. Huddleston asked Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields how she plans to keep her officers from getting fatigued.

"We've built in an off day for everyone, so they do have a break. But really what makes this manageable is the fact that we have so much afforded to us from other agencies," Shields said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Georgia State Patrol and more than a dozen other law enforcement agencies will work with APD during the 10-day period surrounding the Super Bowl.

The chief said they have prepared and drilled for the worst-case scenarios.

On Tuesday, Huddleston saw workers covering the stadium and downtown buildings with Super Bowl posters to prepare for Super Bowl Live. Almost 350 workers are busy building a free fan village, featuring two team houses for each conference champion and a stage for concerts.

Bottoms says initially she was nervous about the city hosting, but with so much assistance from state and federal partners, she says she's confident the city is prepared.

"This event will be all that we hope it to be," Bottoms said.