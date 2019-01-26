0 Metro Atlanta native, Rams player coming home to play in Super Bowl

It was just a few years ago that Gerald Everett was scoring touchdowns in the metro Atlanta area. Now he's a tight end for the Los Angeles Rams.

Every time his mother, Alicia Wise, looks at old photos of her little boy, she has to pinch herself.

"You know, it's a feeling I can't even describe right now. I'm so excited about it," Wise said.

The DeKalb County native is coming home to play in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"He was the kind of kid who put in the extra work, even in high school. He wanted to be not just good but be great," Everett’s former coach Mario Allen said.

Allen was his head coach at Columbia High School in Decatur. He didn't know then what Everett would be doing now -- but he did know that he was going far.

Everett’s mother has been there the entire way, and she can't wait to see her son play in the biggest game on the planet.

"It's a feeling that's indescribable to have as a mother," Wise said. "Super proud. Super proud."

While most of the great ones all started playing football when they were 7 or 8 years old, Everett didn't play until he was a senior in high school.