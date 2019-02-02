Partiers ‘revel' in Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz performance

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz performed his biggest hits to an energetic crowd at Friday night’s “Honor Your Code” party.
The Grammy-winning artist was the featured entertainment at Club Revel during the event sponsored by Courvoisier cognac. “Honor Your Code” is Courvoisier’s tagline.
Prior to his performance, guest enjoyed complimentary cocktails and appetizers while DJs kept the crowd warm.
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Kwabena “K.” Botchey served as the host.
2 Chainz will be featured in an Expensify commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl. Expensify is an app to help organize expenses.
