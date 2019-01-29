0 Rams, Patriots take center stage in front of thousands at Super Bowl Opening Night

Fans got a chance to come face-to-face with the players who will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in less than week.

Scott Rubant and his daughter came to the event with plenty of confidence about their New England Patriots.

"I think they got a good chance, they always have a good chance," Rubant told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

The five-time champions are the favorite against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Atlanta, even if they're not the favorite among a lot of Atlantans.

Atlanta Falcons fans will never forget Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots beat them in a comeback for the ages after trailing by as many as 25 points during the third quarter.

Look at this smh. @Patriots fans are the worst. pic.twitter.com/fdWEhwC0st — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 29, 2019

Fans for both teams joined thousands of locals for the first big event of Super Bowl week: Super Bowl Opening Night at State Farm Arena.

"It's nice ... being here and my favorite team is playing in it," Rubant said.

Players and coaches for the Rams and Patriots took questions from the media while fans had a chance to cheer on their favorite players.

One former Bulldog was the undisputed man of the hour, hometown favorite Todd Gurley.

A lot of love for @TG3II and @Flyguy2stackz at Opening Night tonight. pic.twitter.com/XcYSYkvXpm — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 29, 2019

Opening night kicks off Super Bowl week ahead of Sunday's main event.

"It's exciting just to be in the atmosphere," a local resident said.

It's an atmosphere not lacking in confident Patriots fans, eager to remind everyone how the last Super Bowl involving Atlanta worked out pretty well for them.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for complete Super Bowl LIII coverage leading up to the big game.