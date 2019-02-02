‘Super Bold' brunch celebrates, empowers women on game weekend

There was laughter, tears and speeches of such impact that audience members cracked open notebooks and jotted down quotes during the third annual Super Bold Hall of Fame Empowerment Brunch on Saturday.
Founder Nicole Coleman created the Super Bold brand in 2017 when the Super Bowl game was in Houston, her home town. The event has been held the day before the big game since.
Coleman said the event is intended to provide a space where women can connect and celebrate each other.
Saturday’s event at the Cobb Energy Center had five honorees:
- Atlanta actress and philanthropist Keshia Knight Pulliam;
- Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of beauty brand The Lip Bar;
- Melissa Mitchell, a self-taught abstract artist who has achieved partnerships with Nike, Pepsi and Spanx;
- Sybil Clark-Amuti, a public speaker, strategist and host of the Grace podcast; and
- Jovian Zayne, a motivational speaker and founder of International Day of Purpose.
The event culminated with Coleman interviewing Atlanta doctor and “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walker and Janell Stephens, founder of organic beauty brand Camille Rose Naturals. The interview featured discussion about health and wellness topics and how to start a business.
