Super Bowl 53: Things to do in Atlanta on Jan. 28

Jan. 28
Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade
Super Bowl players and coaches address the nation from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m. Fans can be a part of Super Bowl LIII by celebrating with cheerleaders and team mascots and collecting free autographs from NFL players and legends. Check in with the Super Bowl LIII — Fan Mobile Pass app for the chance to win prizes, including two tickets to the big game. Tickets start at $29. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive in Atlanta. atlsuperbowl53.com/openingnight/.
Jan. 29
Lil’ Jon Kickoff Industry Party. 9 p.m. Jan. 29. $25. Tongue & Groove, 2420 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. 404-261-2325, tandgonline.com.
THROUGHOUT THE WEEK
Super Bowl Live
Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon is a free-to-the-public fan village, highlighting the city’s cultural and music scene and featuring fireworks. Concerts produced by Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri.
Today’s performers: Ayanis, DJ Holiday & Friends, Goodie Mob, Waka Flocka and more.
Thursday: Craig Campbell, Hero the Band, Tyler Tritt and Lyn Avenue.
Friday: ATLiens, Hearty Har, The Jacks, Seed & Feed Marching Band and more.
Saturday: Kelechi, Monica, DJ Smurf & So So Def All-Stars and more.
Super Bowl Live will be open Jan. 28 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Free. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. atlsuperbowl53.com.
Big Gipp of Goodie Mob performed at One Musicfest at Atlanta’s Central Park on Sept. 9, 2018. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC
Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai
Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai is the NFL’s interactive theme park celebrating Super Bowl 53 through Feb. 2 in the Georgia World Congress Center Building B.
Visitors can collect free NFL player and legend autographs, get an up-close look at the collection of all 52 Super Bowl rings and train like an NFL player at Combine Corner with the 3 Cone Drill, 40-Yard Dash and the Broad Jump. After testing your skills on the field, see what happens off the field with behind-the-scenes access to NFL Network player and celebrity interviews at the Bridgestone Fan Gallery located in Building A of the Georgia World Congress Center.
>> accessAtlanta: Things to Do Podcast
Prices and times may vary based on date and demand. With the purchase of one $20 adult ticket, up to three complimentary tickets for kids 12 and under will be offered at the Super Bowl Experience Box Office only Jan. 28-30. ticketmaster.com.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}