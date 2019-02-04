Super Bowl numbers that mattered

Five numbers that mattered in Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams:
0
Total red-zone possessions through three quarters. The first red-zone snap, by either team, didn’t come until just over seven minutes remained. The Patriots’ Sony Michel took that first snap and ran in from two yards out for the game’s first touchdown.
0
Number of touchdowns through three quarters. It was the first time in Super Bowl history no team had reached the end zone after 45 minutes.
8
Consecutive punts by the Rams. The streak was finally snapped with a third-quarter field goal. The Rams set a Super Bowl record for consecutive punts to start a game, at seven. They had six in the first half, ending every possession. They had just two first downs through two quarters.
11
Number of first-quarter offensive plays run by the Rams – seven passes and four runs that totaled 32 yards. They punted three consecutive times in the opening quarter.
15
The combined third-down efficiency percentage in the first half. The Patriots were 2-of-7 and the Rams were 0-of-6. The teams combined for eight first-half punts.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}