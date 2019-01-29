0 Super Bowl volunteers greet airport travelers

Waiting for her mother’s flight from Houston, Penny Weeks was a nervous wreck. Her mom requires a wheelchair to get around and she’d never flown before. But as soon as Weeks entered the baggage claim area of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, a friendly face greeted her.

Jacqueline Moffett, a volunteer with the Atlanta Host Committee for Super Bowl LII was there, one of more than a hundred other volunteers to make travelers feel welcomed.

“She’s so warm and friendly and all the volunteers are so energetic you can’t help but feel special,” said Weeks.

Accompanied by her friend, Debbie White, both from Easton, the trio talked about small towns, church, food and of course football as the tension eased from Weeks’ shoulders.

“We’re not going to the game, but we’ll be watching it at church after service,” said White.

Will there be food?

“We’re Baptist, honey,” she said. “Whenever two of us are gathered, there will be food.”

Moffett, like all the 10,000 volunteers for events surrounding the big game, answered the ad for non-paid help because she enjoys people.

“I love this city and I want everyone to enjoy the greatest city in the world!” said Moffett, who even got a football player to autograph her jacket. “It was Asante Samuel. He said he played for the Falcons.”

Volunteers at the airport, sporting white jackets with “VOLUNTEER” written in bold, red letters along the right sleeve, have to helps folks follow additional rules due the high levels of security.

“We have people posted in the middle of each concourse and at the plane train stops,” said John Lung’aho, volunteer programs assistant at the airport. “There are rules about what they can take past the security checkpoints and they have maps to help travelers find certain shops and restaurants and they help with flight information.”

The big test for the volunteers starts Thursday when the bulk of the Super Bowl attendees are expected to start arriving, but Lung’hao is sure everyone will be comfortable in their roles.

To show appreciation for the volunteers, a team of NFL associates has been visiting volunteer sites passing out commemorative pins, lanyards and snacks.

Mischelle Curtin accepted the gift with a smile.

She’s helped with several Legacy 53 events, like the one in Gwinnett where students were given books and school supplies. Although she loves football, she wouldn’t divulge a favorite team.

“I’m a volunteer, I’m neutral,” she said with a sly smile.

Before everything wraps up late Sunday, the volunteers will have logged thousands of hours to show the world that Atlanta is full of gracious hosts.

“We appreciate everything they do,” said Michael Posluszny with the NFL Volunteer Appreciation Team. “We couldn’t pull this off without them.”