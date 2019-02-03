SUPER BOWL WEATHER: Expect some clouds but no showers by game time

ATLANTA FORECAST
Sunday: High: 60
Sunday night: Low: 50
Monday: High: 64
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
The rain has moved out, and the Super Bowl forecast looks like it’s going to be a winner.
According to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon, there was only a 30 percent chance of scattered showers Sunday morning. But those showers mostly moved out of the city by noon, with clouds remaining.
By kickoff at 6:30 p.m., it should be around 60 degrees, Deon said.
Rain moves out, clouds hang on a bit longer. Looks good leading up to and during the Super Bowl. #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/RKU1f4sFEv— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 3, 2019
Sunday is slightly warmer than early February’s average high of 54 degrees, and a lot warmer than last year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis, when it was 2 degrees, Deon said.
Worried about the rain this morning for today's big game? No need, here's a look at 5PM- rain's done, clouds decrease. #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/EgooIjk5Kr— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 3, 2019
The mild temperatures led officials to make the call to open the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the pregame festivities. The plan is for the roof to be closed for the game itself.
Anyone taking to the streets Sunday should be aware of a number of road closures around downtown because of the Super Bowl.
SUPER BOWL TRAFFIC: Downtown streets face closures on day of big game
Looking beyond game day, metro Atlanta will see days reaching into the 70s again starting Tuesday.
We could see record highs this week. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)
