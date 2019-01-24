The Bow Tie Chronicles: Rams' Snead was  ‘nervous' Falcons would pick Gurley

In the 107th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Rams general manager Les Snead discusses the 2015 NFL Draft and how he was “slightly nervous” that the Falcons would selected Todd Gurley with the eight overall pick. Snead also notes some similarities between Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Rams signal-caller Jared Goff.
