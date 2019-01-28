0 Where to take kids for Super Bowl-related fun in Atlanta

Atlanta may be hosting Super Bowl 53, but the big game is only part of a week overflowing with festivities and fun — especially for kids.

From free fan fests to the ultimate Super Bowl interactive experience to special museum exhibits and live concerts, kids of all ages (and even those who are not big fans of the game of football) are in for a special treat.

Here’s a look at fabulous events and activities for kids and families around metro Atlanta:

Michelle Baker, of Raleigh, NC, shows her game face as she plays a quick slant game during the Super Bowl Experience in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai is the NFL’s interactive theme park celebrating Super Bowl 53 now through Feb. 2 in the Georgia World Congress Center Building B.

The Super Bowl Experience offers immersive exhibits and interactive games. Visitors can collect free NFL player and legend autographs, get an up-close look at the collection of all 52 Super Bowl rings and train like an NFL player at Combine Corner with the 3 Cone Drill, 40-Yard Dash and the Broad Jump. After testing your skills on the field, see what happens off the field with behind-the-scenes access to NFL Network player and celebrity interviews at the Bridgestone Fan Gallery located in Building A of the Georgia World Congress Center. A Super Bowl Experience ticket is required.

Prices and times may vary based on the date. For the first time, the NFL has introduced variable ticket pricing for the Super Bowl Experience. Take advantage of lower weekday prices. With the purchase of one $20 adult ticket, up to three complimentary tickets for kids 12 and under will be offered at the Super Bowl Experience box office only Jan. 28-30. Ticket prices are higher — $40 for adults and between $10 and $25 for children — Jan. 31-Feb. 2. The Super Bowl Experience box office is located at the Georgia World Congress Building B. The box office will close two hours prior to event closing time each day. With thousands of fans expected to visit the Super Bowl Experience and take part in the excitement surrounding Super Bowl LIII, tickets during peak times will sell out quickly, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early. For expedited lines, an SBXtra Fast Pass may be purchased for $55 for both adults and kids, while quantities last, at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, download the Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass app or visit SuperBowl.com.

Demekius Richardson, student at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, takes a selfie during the Super Bowl Experience in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The eight-day buildup to the big game officially gets underway when Super Bowl Experience. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

World of Coca-Cola Big Game celebration

The World of Coca-Cola will kick off Super Bowl weekend with a “Champions Chat” featuring “Mean” Joe Greene and Carl Banks, moderated by Desmond Howard. The three NFL champs will share stories of their days on the field as well as comment on this year’s game and answer questions from the audience. 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 1. $13-$17 (free for toddlers 2 years old and younger). Continue celebrating the Super Bowl all weekend long by viewing the limited-time exhibit of footballs, jerseys, ads and other items from the Coca-Cola archives, including the legendary “Mean” Joe Greene Coca-Cola commercial that debuted 40 years ago. In the Taste It Beverage Lounge, visitors can sample Coca-Cola Game Day Magic and Coca-Cola Zero Game Day Magic for a limited-time on Coca-Cola Freestyle. Also on Feb. 1 and 2, guests can snap a football-themed photo and receive a free print. The Coca-Cola store will also feature a Coca-Cola aluminum bottle commemorating the 2019 Big Game. $13-$17. Free for kids 2 and younger. World of Coca-Cola, 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-676-5151, worldofcoca-cola.com.

Fans line up to look Super Bowl rings during the Super Bowl Experience in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

This event is the national kickoff for Super Bowl LIII festivities on Jan. 28. Super Bowl players and coaches address the nation for the first time from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Super Bowl Opening Night is the first interaction that Super Bowl players and coaches from both teams have with media before the Super Bowl, and it’s the only time the two teams will be in one location before the game.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. Fans can be a part of Super Bowl LIII by celebrating with cheerleaders and team mascots and collecting free autographs from NFL players and legends. Check in with the Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass app for the chance to win prizes, including two tickets to Super Bowl LIII. Tickets start at $29. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive in Atlanta. atlsuperbowl53.com/openingnight/.

Free Fan Fest at The Battery

If you want to celebrate all things Super Bowl but are looking for another spot away from the busy downtown area, you can head to The Battery Atlanta for a weekend of free fun and games in the Plaza area of The Battery. You can put your talent to the test as a quarterback, receiver and kicker during the skills challenge — or maybe you’d rather test your football knowledge with an interactive trivia game. There will also be a DJ and live entertainment. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 2; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 130, Atlanta, 404-494-1150, batteryatl.com.

Free ‘Play Football Family Festival’ at Marietta High School

A free “Play Football Family Festival” at Marietta High School will include fun football-related activities, special guest speakers, a parents’ forum, youth league signup stations, music, food trucks and giveaways. There will also be clinics with USA Football-certified coaches. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2. Marietta High School, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. playfootball.com.

College Football Hall of Fame’s ‘Super Bowl Stories’

In partnership with the Atlanta Football Host Committee, the College Football Hall of Fame is presenting a special exhibit called “Super Bowl Stories: The College Connection.” Fans can enjoy stories about NFL stars and see game-worn jerseys from several players, including Desmond Howard, Eli Manning, Cam Newton and Drew Brees. The exhibit connects the vast stories of collegiate and professional athletes and coaches through images, storytelling and artifacts.

College fans can also relive (or invent) game day memories on a 45-yard indoor playing field, check out their school colors on a Helmet Wall (featuring 768 helmets, one from every four-year institution that fields a football team) and study virtual stadium viewers, which place visitors on the field or in the stands at iconic stadiums around the country. Open Jan. 28-Feb. 4 during daytime hours but closed Feb. 3. Go to the website for specific hours. $17.99-$21.99. Free for kids younger than 3 and also free for military, active and retired. 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. cfbhall.com.

In this file photo, University of Florida players visited the College Football Hall of Fame before competing against the University of Michigan. Paul Abell

Super Bowl Live

Organizers are putting together a multiday “fan village” leading up to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The free Super Bowl Live series presented by Verizon features several days of outdoor concerts to be held at Centennial Olympic Park, which include Jan. 28 and then Jan. 31-Feb. 2. A late night concert might not be best for kids, but there are plenty of musical acts during the day and early evening hours for them.

Grammy-winning producer and Atlanta icon Jermaine Dupri is helping curate and produce the musical acts. The roster of Georgia-based performers includes Goodie Mob and Waka Flocka. Monica and Craig Campbell will also participate in the multiday event. 4-9 p.m. Jan. 28; 4-10 p.m. Jan. 31 (Hero the Band, Craig Campbell and Tyler Tritt); 2-10 p.m. Feb. 1; and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 2 (Dupri’s So So Def All-Stars). Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave W. NW, Atlanta. atlsuperbowl53.com/superbowllive.