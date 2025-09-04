Suárez shines as Phillies beat Brewers 2-0 to win series between NL division leaders

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched six shutout innings, Trea Turner singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Thursday.

The Phillies won two of three games the matchup between NL division leaders.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta extended his scoreless innings streak to 29, three shy of the team record Teddy Higuera set in 1987. Peralta struck out eight and allowed three walks and two hits while throwing 92 pitches over five innings.

The game was scoreless when Alec Bohm hit a one-out triple into the right-field corner off Tobias Myers (1-2). Turner brought Bohm home with a two-out single to left on an 0-2 pitch.

The Brewers had two runners on with nobody out in the fourth and sixth innings, but Suárez (11-6) worked his way out of the jams.

Matt Strahm stranded the potential tying run at third in the eighth by retiring Caleb Durbin on a fly to center. Bryson Stott provided an insurance run when he doubled home Harrison Bader with two outs in the ninth.

Jhoan Duran retired the side in order in the ninth for his 26th save in 29 opportunities. Bader robbed Andruw Monasterio of an extra-base hit — and perhaps a homer — with a leaping catch at the wall for the second out.

Milwaukee was 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

The Brewers couldn't capitalize after William Contreras walked and Vaughn doubled to put runners on third and second with nobody out in the sixth.

Caleb Durbin grounded to second against a drawn-in infield. Danny Jansen then hit a fly to center that wasn’t deep enough to score Contreras. Monasterio ended the inning by grounding to third.

Key stat

Peralta hasn’t allowed a run in his last five starts. He hasn’t been scored upon since Aug. 5.

Up next

The Phillies begin a three-game series at Miami. Cristopher Sánchez (11-5, 2.66 ERA) starts for Philadelphia on Friday night in the series opener.

The Brewers open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Quinn Priester (11-1, 3.28) pitches for Milwaukee on Friday night. Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.60) was set to start for the Pirates.

