Swiatek helps Poland oust host Spain from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Iga Swiatek beat Paula Badosa in three sets and Poland led Spain by an insurmountable 2-0 in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday.

The world No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland's spot in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic after No. 12 Badosa was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court.

Badosa scrapped to get back in the match by winning the second-set tiebreaker. But Swiatek roared back with a dominant third set and a break advantage of 8-3.

The match was delayed late in the third set for what organizers called a “medical incident” that apparently took place among the spectators inside Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes.

“She pushed me," Swiatek said. "There was a lot of pressure in the tiebreaker and it went her way, but I knew I could get back in it in the third set.”

She underscored the importance of Magda Linette’s opening win in the tie.

“We both did it, and also the whole Polish team,” the five-time Grand Slam winner said after making her BJK Finals debut.

Linette took nearly fours to put down Sara Sorribes 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4.

Linette faced a 3-0 deficit in the decisive set but regrouped and finished off Sorribes. Linette hit more winners, 55-12, while also making 79 unforced errors to Sorribes’ 26.

Britain and Germany will also face off in the opening round later on Friday.

On Thursday, Slovakia beat the United States, while Japan defeated Romania.

The match between Spain and Poland was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back two days due to heavy rain in southern Spain which caused some flooding in Malaga. Authorities in Spain are on high alert after massive flash floods claimed more than 200 lives last month.

The BJK Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place at the same venue in the southern Spanish city.

Rafael Nadal trained on Friday for the men's competition beginning next week, which he has said will be his last competition before he retires.

This is the first time the women’s team tournament is taking place at the same venue as the Davis Cup and with overlapping dates. And for the second year in a row, it will offer equivalent prize money to the men’s competition.

