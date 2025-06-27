Sports

Swiatek routs Paolini in Hamburg for her first grass final. Pegula awaits

Germany WTA Tennis Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in their semifinal match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst/AP)

HAMBURG, Germany — (AP) — Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reached her first final on grass and first final in more than a year at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday.

World No. 8 Swiatek beat No. 4 Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and improved her record against the 2024 Wimbledon finalist to 5-0.

“I wasn't expecting to win this match, so I'm happy that I just did my job,” Swiatek said. “Jasmine, you can't let her get back in the game because she's a fighter. I just wanted to go for it, and go for my shots.”

To win her first title since the 2024 French Open, Swiatek will have to go through No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula outlasted Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1.

Pegula will appear in her fifth final this year, including titles in Austin, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina.

