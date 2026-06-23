A tale of two tours: PGA Tour approves two-tiered system in 2028 with expanded fields

CROMWELL, Conn. — The PGA Tour has approved a major shakeup to its model that effectively creates two tours, expanding the field for the elite tier and cutting in half prize money for the secondary tier.

The new model is to start in 2028 with several details still to be finalized, including which of the roughly 15 tournaments will be part of the “Championship Series” and the 20 events that will want to be part of the lesser “Challenger Series.”

The PGA Tour boards on Monday afternoon approved the recommendations from the Future Competition Committee, which has been working on a new plan since it was formed last August.

Tiger Woods was appointed chairman of the committee. He was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida in late March — painkillers were found in his pocket but no alcohol in his system — and sought treatment outside the country. He returned in time for the board approval.

CEO Brian Rolapp was to discuss the changes Tuesday morning at the Travelers Championship.

Rolapp preached “scarcity, simplicity and parity” when he took over last summer, and those pillars have become more clear. The season will be shorter — approximately February through August with some scheduled weeks off — without taking away playing opportunities.

The $20 million signature events for 72 players now will be part of the Championship Series and expanded to 120 players on average. Players are not required to play them all and those tournaments will not have sponsor invitations or an alternate list. There will be a 36-hole cut.

The Challenger Series will be a path for players to earn their way to the top level. Those fields will be about 144 players, and Rolapp said purses would be at least $4 million. This year, all but three regular non-signature events had prize funds of at least $9 million.

Except for about seven times during the season, the Championship and Challenger Series tournaments will be held the same week. Rolapp said on the occasion of a week off for the elite circuit, the Challenger Series event would be elevated.

Rory McIlroy last week referred to the secondary tier as a “glorified Korn Ferry event,” referring to the tour's developmental circuit.

“I just think there's going to be certain events that might lose their status if a sponsor doesn't pony up $30 million,” McIlroy said.

Each tour will have a separate points standings and there is no plan for players to move up to the Championship Series during the season unless they were to win twice.

The Championship Series eligibility would be determined by the top 90 players from the previous year, the top 20 players from the Challenger Series and other exemption categories for tournament winners, injuries or career milestones.

The other big change is the “introduction of match play” in the postseason and a Tour Championship that will move around to prestigious courses instead of returning to East Lake in Atlanta each year, as it has done since 2004. Those details are still being worked out.

As for the fall, the PGA Tour is moving toward a separate series of four to six tournaments in which top performers can earn their way back to the Championship Series. The tour said it still has plans for the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Americas and the PGA Tour University ranking system that creates places for top college players.

Finishing in August would give the elite players time to consider playing overseas, such as premier European tour events or the Australian Open. The PGA Tour recently became partners with Golf Australia without co-sanctioning the century-old event.

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