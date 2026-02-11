Sports

TCU reels off final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55

Tamin Lipsey, Brock Harding TCU guard Jayden Pierre (1) drives the ball against Iowa State forward Blake Buchanan (23) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) (Jessica Tobias/AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jayden Pierre’s 3-pointer put TCU ahead with 48 seconds left and the Horned Frogs scored the final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Tanner Toolson had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for TCU (15-9, 5-6 Big 12), which earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 3 Houston in January 2024. Micah Robinson also scored 17.

Pierre’s pull-up 3 gave the Horned Frogs a 57-55 lead, and Xavier Edmonds stole the ball from Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey near midcourt on the ensuing possession. That started a fast break, which Robinson finished with a dunk to make it 59-55 with 28 seconds remaining.

Lipsey then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Toolson sank three free throws to seal it.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (21-3, 8-3), who had won five straight. Lipsey also finished with 12 points, but Iowa State went scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

TCU scored 19 points off 17 Iowa State turnovers.

The Cyclones appeared in control after their 10-0 run erased an eight-point TCU advantage with just under five minutes remaining. But after taking a 55-50 lead on Nate Heise’s layup with 2:38 to play, Iowa State didn’t score again.

Iowa State forced 15 turnovers, including five during a six-minute stretch when the Horned Frogs were held without a field goal. Robinson’s dunk with 2:14 remaining snapped the 7:15 dry spell and cut the Cyclones' lead to 55-52. Pierre’s hook shot pulled TCU within one with 1:35 left.

Iowa State led by nine in the first half, but TCU went on a 10-0 run to grab a brief lead behind five points each from Robinson and Toolson. Jefferson’s layup as time expired stopped the spurt and gave the Cyclones a 30-29 lead at halftime.

Up next

Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

TCU visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

