Thorpedo Anna, reigning Horse of the Year, to visit clinic after surprise loss at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Thorpedo Anna is headed for a checkup at a veterinary clinic after the reigning Horse of the Year finished a surprising seventh in her return to Churchill Downs.

She was jostled in between horses in a race to the first turn and began to fade by the top of the stretch in Friday’s $1 million La Troienne for fillies and mares. She was coming off a victory in the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 12 in Arkansas.

“The first turn incident may have thrown her off her game, or maybe the 3 week turnaround wasn't my best choice,” trainer Ken McPeek posted Saturday on X. “She showed no signs she couldn't handle that. I'm more critical of myself than anyone. Regardless, she won't be rushed back soon.”

McPeek said Thorpedo Anna was walking well on Saturday. She will have X-rays on her knees and ankles and then be sent to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington for further examination.

Raging Sea won the La Troienne by three-quarters of a length in her first start since finishing second to Thorpedo Anna in the Breeders' Cup Distaff last year.

Thorpedo Anna won last year's Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs and finished the year with six wins in seven starts. Her only loss came against male horses in the Travers, where she was second.

Now a 4-year-old, she opened this year with wins in the Azeri Stakes and Apple Blossom Handicap. She has won 10 of 13 career starts and has over $4 million in earnings.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.