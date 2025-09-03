Three ejected in Giants-Rockies game, delaying Rafael Devers' 30th home run trot of season

DENVER — (AP) — Rafael Devers' 30th home run of the season was a weird one.

Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland, along with San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Willy Adames, were ejected from Tuesday night's game following a benches-clearing incident that started after Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Devers hammered a sweeper over the right field wall and then Freeland took exception with Devers' celebration, shouting at him as he neared first base.

That caused several players to charge toward the infield, where Chapman appeared to make contact with Freeland. Adames also was in the middle of the scrum.

The umpires restored order before sorting out the situation and announcing the ejections. It did not appear that any punches were thrown.

Devers — a three-time All-Star — waited at first base while the umpires were meeting and then trotted around the bases several minutes after he actually hit the homer.

The Giants had to shuffle their defensive infield after the two ejections, moving Devers to third base for the first time since he was traded to the club from Boston in June. Christian Koss moved from second base to shortstop, Casey Schmitt entered the game at second base and Dominic Smith entered at first.

Antonio Senzatela came in the game to pitch for the Rockies.

Devers' 30th homer also snapped a skid for the Giants — sort of. He's the first San Francisco player to hit 30 homers in a season while wearing a Giants uniform since Barry Bonds in 2004, but he hit his first 15 longballs of the year with the Red Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.