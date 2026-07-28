Tigers' Skubal on schedule to face Orioles on Wednesday with trade deadline approaching

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal is still the ace of the Detroit Tigers' pitching staff as far as manager A.J. Hinch is concerned.

Hinch confirmed Tuesday that Skubal is still scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

With the Tigers at 50-57 and the Aug. 3 trade deadline quickly approaching, it seemed possible that the Tigers would rest Skubal to avoid a possible injury heading into the trade deadline.

“We’re trying to win the series to put us in a better position to be a playoff team,” Hinch said. “The information I have is, win the series. We obviously need to win tonight to get to that position. But I fully expect him to start.”

The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner is 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings since returning from experimental elbow surgery in just six weeks.

Skubal has made it clear he wants to finish the season with the Tigers and lead them to a third straight postseason berth. But, the decision is out of his hands. He's a free agent at the end of the season, and with Scott Boras as his agent, the odds are high that he's going to make it to the open market.

That's a tough spot for a franchise that doesn't normally compete with the Dodgers, Yankees and other big-city teams for top free agents. That means Scott Harris, Detroit's president of baseball operations, has to focus on the balance between winning this season and making sure Skubal doesn't leave for nothing.

Skubal is obviously tired of talking about the trade possibilities, and is staying focused on facing the Orioles.

“I'm pitching tomorrow and I've got something cool that I want to accomplish at home,” he said Tuesday, referring to the one strikeout he needs to reach 1,000 for his career. “That hasn't changed.”

Skubal is still around, but the Tigers did say goodbye to the player who was his exclusive catcher early in his career.

Catcher Jake Rogers was designated for assignment to make room for Javier Báez, who has been out since April 28 with an ankle injury.

Ironically, the Tigers acquired Rogers the last time they dealt away their ace — he was part of the return when Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros at the 2017 trade deadline.

Rogers was considered one of the game's best defensive catchers from the day he made his debut in 2019, but his bat kept him from having a better career in Detroit. He spent 2020 on Detroit's taxi squad, then missed the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery.

He's hitting .161 in 34 games this year, bringing his career average to .197, and lost his job as Skubal's personal catcher to All-Star Dillon Dingler.

None of that made it easier for his teammates when they found out Monday night.

“We were all holding back tears,” first baseman Spencer Torkelson said. “Jake was a big piece of this team for a long time. He helped create our identity. Talk about a guy who showed up each and every day as the same guy.

"It hurts.”

Hinch agreed.

“It's tough,” he said. “I love Jake. He's been here as long as I have.”

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