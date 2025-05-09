Timberwolves' Edwards leaves Game 2 with sprained left ankle before returning for 2nd half

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited with a sprained left ankle midway through the second quarter against Golden State on Thursday, before returning for the second half of Game 2 of their second-round series.

Edwards tried to finish a fast break with a layup that Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked before landing on Edwards' left foot as they both came down.

Edwards immediately grabbed for his ankle as he sat on the floor under the basket. He was eventually helped off the court and into the locker room, after Golden State's Draymond Green came over to check on him.

Edwards has several times in his career appeared to be seriously injured while down on the court, only to come back later in the game after getting treatment. This looked bad, too, and the Timberwolves went so far as to announce his return status as questionable. But he bounced back again and had the crowd roaring when he appeared for warmups right before the start of the second half.

The 23-year-old Edwards, a three-time All-Star who was fourth in the NBA in scoring during the regular season, had seven points in the first half on 2-for-7 shooting.

The Warriors were playing without Stephen Curry because of a strained left hamstring that occurred in Game 1.

