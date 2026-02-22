Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul wins home LPGA Thailand tournament for the first time

CHONBURI, Thailand — World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul justified her top billing in emphatic fashion after edging Japan’s Chizzy Iwai by one stroke to capture and claim her home LPGA Thailand tournament for the first time.

Buoyed by raucous home support, the Thai star kept her composure under sweltering conditions and intense pressure to card a closing 4-under-par 68, finishing on 24-under-par 264.

The victory marked her eighth LPGA Tour title and her first triumph on home soil.

“I would rate it A triple-plus," said the 23-year-old. “I know it’s not as big as the majors, but winning in my home country means so much to me — sometimes even more than a major.”

Thitikul became the third Thai winner of the tournament, following Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021 and Patty Tavatanakit in 2024.

The win was made even more special with her mother watching in person after the Thai had made eight previous attempts at the event.

“My mom came up to me after I finished 18 and she cried a lot,” Thitikul said. “I told her I finally won in front of you. She was emotional, and that made me emotional too.”

World No.19 Iwai mounted a strong challenge, drawing level briefly after rolling in her second eagle of the day on the par-5 10th.

However, the Japanese added no further birdies and signed for a 66 to finish runner-up on 23-under-par 265.

Korea’s Kim Hyo joo, the world No.9, posted a 68 to take third at 22-under-par 266, while compatriot Lee Somi, the opening-round leader, finished fourth on 21-under-par 267.

Former world No.1 Lydia Ko carded a 68 to tie for fifth alongside Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who produced the lowest round of the day with a scintillating 63 as both ended the week on 20-under-par 268.

Defending champion Angel Yin shot 70 and was in a tie for 48th at 5-under 283.

The tournament about 125 kilometers (75 miles) east of Bangkok was the first of three events in Asia in consecutive weeks, to be followed by those in Singapore and China in the so-called early Asian swing on the LPGA Tour.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.