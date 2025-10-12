Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has been subject to abuse

TORONTO — Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has been subjected to abuse since his impressive postseason debut last weekend against the New York Yankees.

"Living in this world where there’s so many different opinions and feelings which results in a lot of hate, it’s sad to see that people close to me are being attacked for my performances on the field,” Yesavage said Sunday before the AL Championship Series opener against Seattle.

“These people have done nothing to warrant negativity for my actions, whether that’s my parents, my brothers, my girlfriend, family," he added. "It’s just really sad. I know I have the platform to address it, so I am. I hope that people can realize that those individuals have nothing to do with what happens on the field. If you have a problem, I’m a man. I can take whatever opinions anybody has about me or my life. So I just wanted to get that out there.”

Yesavage, scheduled to start Game 2 on Monday, declined to answer a follow-up question about the matter.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Yesavage didn’t speak to him before making his comments.

“It’s unfortunate that that’s a reality,” Schneider said of the abuse. “I commend him for saying what he said and for backing up the people that love and support him."

Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler, who grew up a Red Sox fan in Walpole, Massachusetts, said his family received online abuse before he beat Boston to win the Wild Card Series for New York.

Making his fourth big league appearance, Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 Yankees in 5 1/3 hitless innings in AL Division Series Game 2 on Oct. 5. Eight strikeouts came on the split-finger fastball of the 22-year-old right-hander, who induced 18 swings and misses, including 11 on the splitter.

“He’s definitely something that we’re going to have to figure out,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson. “The big split, they’re tough pitches, obviously.”

Yesavage went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three September starts. Including his postseason start, he has 27 strikeouts in 19 1/3 big league innings.

“He’s pretty special,” Blue Jays teammate Addison Barger said. “To be able to do what he did in the regular season and in the Division Series, it’s kind of unrealistic, but he’s been able to do it. It’s been amazing to watch and we’re super excited to have him.”

The Mariners, who used three starting pitchers in Friday's 15-inning win over Detroit, have not announced a starter for Game 2.

“We’re going to see how guys feel today and likely announce that after the game,” Wilson said.

