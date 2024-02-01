Trail Blazers spoil Lillard's return to Portland with a 119-116 victory over Bucks

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 24 points, including making a key floater with 17.1 seconds left, and the Trail Blazers spoiled former teammate Damian Lillard's return to Portland with a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Lillard finished with 25 points for the Bucks in their second straight loss under new coach Doc Rivers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points and eight rebounds.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won two straight.

It was Lillard's first game in Portland since he was traded to the Bucks in the offseason. Lillard was the face of the Blazers' franchise for his first 11 seasons in the NBA.

The Blazers held a narrow lead at the half and kept it close in the third quarter, pulling ahead 86-81 on Matisse Thybulle's 3-pointer. Simons hit a jumper that gave Portland a 96-61 lead going into the final quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3-pointer that stretched Portland's lead to 101-91. Lillard's 3 closed the gap to 101-95 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee pressured Portland down the stretch. Brook Lopez's 3-pointer narrowed it to 113-112, but Jerami Grant answered with an off-balance jumper for Portland on the other end with 2:21 left.

Lillard's layup pulled the Bucks within a point again. Antetokounmpo put the Bucks in front on an ally-oop dunk from Lillard with 37.2 seconds left. But Simons' floater gave Portland back the lead and Grant added a pair of free throws.

In the final seconds, the Blazers fouled Antetokounmpo, who missed both free throws to give Portland the win.

Despite the loss, it was Lillard's night. The eight-time All-Star was treated to a lengthy ovation before the game and tributes played on the video scoreboard during timeouts. At one point, he appeared to be moved to tears.

His driving layup was Milwaukee's first basket of the game.

It was just the second game for the Bucks under Rivers. The Denver Nuggets spoiled his debut on Monday night with a 113-107 victory.

Rivers took over last week for first-year Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who was fired after 43 games and a 30-13 record. While Milwaukee sits just behind leaders Boston in the Eastern Conference, there were concerns about the Bucks' slipping defensive rating.

Lillard was acquired just before the start of the season to team up with two-time MVP Antetokounmpo in hopes of another NBA title. The Bucks won the championship in 2021.

The Blazers have focused on developing young talent in Lillard's absence. Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft last year, had 15 points in the first half off the bench.

Portland, second to last in the Western Conference, stayed close with the Bucks throughout the first half. Simons' 3-pointer near the end of the half tied it at 61 and Portland went into the break ahead 67-65.

The teams met earlier this season with the Bucks winning 108-102 in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Trail Blazers: Play the first of two straight at the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

