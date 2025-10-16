Trinity Rodman exits Washington Spirit game with a leg injury

Hours after Trinity Rodman was called up to the U.S. national soccer team, the Washington Spirit forward exited a CONCACAF W Champions Cup game with an apparent leg injury.

Rodman took several minutes to get up after hitting the ground knees-first following an attempted tackle in the 37th minute of Wednesday's match against Mexican club CF Monterrey Femenil.

When she eventually left the field, Rodman needed assistance from Spirit trainers and was not able to put any weight on her right leg. She was on crutches at halftime.

Spirit coach Adrián González said after the game that he had no update on Rodman’s condition and that she would get scans on Thursday.

The apparent injury comes only two months after Rodman returned from a back issue that kept her sidelined for most of the summer. She rejoined the Spirit in August and was named the National Women’s Soccer League player of the month for September after contributing to five of the team's eight goals that month.

There are only two games left in the Spirit’s regular season before the NWSL playoffs start Nov. 7. The Spirit are in second place behind the Kansas City Current.

