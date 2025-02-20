Trump calls US hockey team ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada

BOSTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump called the U.S. hockey team on Thursday to wish players good luck ahead of their 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada.

USA Hockey posted a photo on social media showing general manager Bill Guerin standing in the middle of the locker room holding up a phone. Players after their morning skate called it an honor to hear from Trump.

“It was so awesome to get his support,” U.S. center J.T. Miller said. "It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament.”

U.S. defenseman Noah Hanifin said, “Hopefully we can get the win tonight for our country and for Trump.”

Trump posted on Truth Social he would be watching, saying he hoped the U.S. would beat Canada, and again repeating his desire that the country would become America's 51st state. Fans in Montreal booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to games there as tensions rise over Trump's 51st state comments and tariff threats.

When the tournament shifted to Boston, U.S. fans at TD Garden lightly booed "O Canada" before a Monday afternoon game against Finland.

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 in the teams' round-robin matchup Saturday night, a game that started with three fights in the first nine seconds. Matthew Tkachuk, who stared the first fight, said the anthem booing had nothing to do with the decision for him, brother Brady and Miller to drop the gloves.

Guerin on Fox News earlier this week said the U.S. would welcome Trump to be in attendance for the final. Trump had a prior commitment, speaking at the Republican Governors Association Meeting in Washington.

Referring to wanting Canada to become the 51st U.S. state, Trump said on Truth Social: "If Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting!”

