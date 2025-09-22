Two blocked field goals returned for TDs contribute to a wild early slate of NFL games

NFL fans saw two game-changing blocked field goals that were returned for touchdowns minutes apart on Sunday.

First, Philadelphia's Jordan Davis blocked a 44-yard attempt by the Rams' Joshua Karty on the final play of the game that would have won it for Los Angeles. Davis scooped the ball and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 33-26 victory in a playoff rematch.

Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 33-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles rally from a 19-point deficit in the second half.

Shortly after Davis' heroics in Philadelphia, the Jets' Will McDonald jumped over the Buccaneers' snapper, blocked a 43-yard try by Chase McLaughlin and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 27-26 lead at Tampa Bay with 1:49 remaining.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up McLaughlin's 36-yarder that won the game as time expired.

Davis, who weighs 336 pounds, became the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked kick 50 yards or more for a touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats.

There were special-teams heroics elsewhere, too.

In Cleveland, Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard field-goal attempt by Green Bay's Brandon McManus that would've given the Packers the lead with 21 seconds left. Greg Newsome II recovered at the 47, and Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to give the Browns a surprising 13-10 victory.

Los Angeles' Cameron Dicker made a game-ending 43-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 23-20 comeback victory over the visiting Denver Broncos.

Also, Eddy Pineiro nailed a 35-yard field goal on the final play to lift the San Francisco 49ers to a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In the first quarter of the Saints-Seahawks game, D’Anthony Bell blocked a punt by New Orleans’ Kai Kroeger to give Seattle a short field at the 11.

The Saints had gone 233 straight games in the regular season and playoffs without having a punt blocked before the Seahawks got that one. That was the second-longest streak since at least 1960. The Browns went 274 games without getting one blocked from 1993-2013.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

