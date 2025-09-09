Tyler Glasnow dominates Rockies with no-hitter through seven innings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has not allowed a hit to the Colorado Rockies through seven innings on Monday night.

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two on 105 pitches — one off his season high — 65 for strikes in his first career start against Colorado.

The Rockies led 1-0 on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Beck, who walked leading off the second. The Dodgers tied it 1-1 on Freddie Freeman's RBI double off reliever Juan Meija in the bottom of the sixth.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday at Baltimore due to back tightness, although exams showed no issue. The right-hander has not won since his first start of the season on March 31 against Atlanta.

Through 14 starts coming in, Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, recording 81 strikeouts against 32 walks. His .181 opponents’ batting average leads all NL starters, while his 10.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranks sixth. He's had 10 no-decisions.

Glasnow made a relief appearance of two innings against Colorado on April 16, 2018, for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

