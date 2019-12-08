UCF Accepts Invitation to Battle Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

For the fourth time in history, the UCF football team is headed to the Tampa/St. Petersburg area for a postseason bowl game, this time to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
UCF (9-3) will meet Conference USA representative Marshall (8-4) at 2:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in 40,277-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in the Gasparilla Bowl.
UCF
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}