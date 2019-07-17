0 UCF Picked to Win Third Straight AAC Title in 2019

NEWPORT, R.I. - The UCF Knights, who have won 25 of their last 26 games and back-to-back American Athletic Conference Championships, have been selected as the favorite to win the title again in the conference’s 2019 preseason media poll.

UCF received 12 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title, while the Knights were listed first on 19 ballots in the East Division race.

It marks just the second time the Knights have been picked to win the conference. Last year UCF took those high expectations and lived up to them, finishing the regular season 11-0 and defeating Memphis in the 2018 title game.

Memphis was the media's choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 15 first-place votes and 165 points to edge Houston in a close vote.

Cincinnati was projected as the overall conference champion on eight ballots, while Memphis received six votes for the league title, while Houston was the choice on four ballots.

UCF finished the regular season unbeaten for the second straight season in 2018 as the Knights went on to capture their fourth American Athletic Conference championship and advance to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Knights return 39 letterwinners and 13 starters from last year’s team, which went 12-1 and finished the year ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

Memphis was named as the favorite in the West Division for the third straight year as the Tigers claimed 15 of the 30 first-place votes for 165 points. Mike Norvell’s Tigers have 16 returning starters from last year’s team which won the West Division title by taking its last four conference games.

The fourth American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.

UCF Athletics