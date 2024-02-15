UConn, Iowa, Louisville and Tennessee to participate in Women's Champions Classic

NEW YORK — (AP) — UConn, Iowa, Louisville and Tennessee will take part in the inaugural Women's Champions Classic on Dec. 7.

The doubleheader will be played at Barclays Center and shown in primetime on Fox. The matchups haven't been set yet.

“The Women’s Champions Classic is the next step in Fox Sports’ longstanding commitment to elevating women’s athletics, and we are eager to showcase these student-athletes at the highest level – in primetime on the Fox broadcast network,” said Executive Vice President of Fox Sports Jordan Bazant, “Alongside our partners at HS&E, the exceptional participating schools and their conferences, we could not be more excited to bring the Women’s Champions Classic to college hoops fans around the nation.”

The annual event will feature UConn and include a rotation of other top teams in the country.

“We’re very excited to have the Women’s Champions Classic on our schedule for the foreseeable future," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "There’s never been a higher level of interest in women’s basketball. The Champions Classic will give fans exciting, marquee matchups early in the season.”

There's been a men's version of the tournament since 2011 that tips off the season and features Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas while rotating venues every year. It hasn't been decided where the event will take place after this year's inaugural one.

“Interest in women’s sports continues to experience exponential growth and basketball is leading the way with viewership and attendance records continually being set,” said Co-CEO of Horizon Sports and Experiences David Levy. “This moment feels like the right time to launch the Women’s Champions Classic, set in the mecca of basketball, and we are proud to have these four storied programs participate in our inaugural event.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.