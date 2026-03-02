UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 heading into postseason; followed by UCLA, South Carolina

UConn heads into the postseason undefeated and still the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25.

The Huskies, who have won 47 consecutive games, are 31-0 this season after routing St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. It's the 11th time they've headed to the conference tournament undefeated.

They received all 31 first-place votes in Monday's poll from a national media panel.

The top nine teams remained unchanged this week with UCLA, South Carolina and Texas following the Huskies. Vanderbilt and LSU were next followed by Oklahoma, Michigan and Iowa.

TCU replaced Louisville in the top 10 after the Cardinals lost at Notre Dame on Sunday.

North Carolina made the biggest jump, moving up five spots after knocking off Duke on Sunday. The Tar Heels have won four straight.

In and out

Fairfield entered the poll at No. 25 for the second time in three seasons. The Stags are 25-4 this season and tied with Quinnipiac atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. They were ranked for three weeks in March at the end of the 2023-24 season. Alabama, which has dropped five of its last six games, fell out of the rankings.

Conference supremacy

The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Ivy League, MAAC and Big East each have one.

Games of the week

The Power Four conferences tournaments begin with numerous potential Top 25 matchups in the Big Ten and SEC. If seedings hold, No. 5 Vanderbilt will face fourth-ranked Texas in the semifinals with a potential one-seed in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Texas was fourth and Vanderbilt fifth in the NCAA Top 16 reveal on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.