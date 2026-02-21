US captures a record 11th gold medal at the Winter Olympics

LIVIGNO, Italy — The U.S. Olympic team won its record-breaking 11th gold medal of the Winter Games on Saturday when the trio of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis took the title in mixed aerials.

The 11th gold breaks a record set at the last Olympics on U.S. soil — in Salt Lake City in 2002, which has long stood out as a turning point for a Winter-sports program that had struggled over previous decades.

The medal lifted the U.S. to 30 overall for the Olympics. That's second to Norway, which a day earlier won its 17th gold medal to set a Winter Games record.

There are 38 more medal events on the program this year than there were in 2002.

This marks a repeat for Lillis, who teamed with Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld four years ago to win at the Beijing Games.

Here are some looks and links to the rest of the 11 U.S. gold-medal winners:

Alex Ferreira, freeskiing

Halfpipe skier rounds out his Olympic collection -- gold, silver, bronze. Back home, he'll keep going with streamer "Hotdog Hans" where he dressed up like an 80-something ski sensation.

Breezy Johnson, Alpine

Her long journey included a knee injury four years ago on the same mountain where she won the gold.

Elizabeth Lemley, moguls

Nicknamed "Lizard," she joins a long line of great U.S. moguls skiers, including 2010 champion Hannah Kearney and her teammate, Jaelin Kauf, who now has three silver medals.

Alysa Liu, figure skating

The 20-year-old stepped away after the Beijing Games, rediscovered her love for figure skating and happily claims the title.

Elena Myers Taylor, bobsled

At her sixth Olympics, she finally broke through, becoming the oldest Winter Olympian to win gold at age 41.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine

The most winning skier of all time cashes in at the Olympics with slalom gold after a tear-stained shutout four years ago.

Jordan Stolz, speedskating (2)

Joined Eric Heiden at Lake Placid in 1980 as only the second man to capture the 500 and 1,000. Goes for a third title Saturday night.

US figure skating team

Liu, Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin are among the members of a team that brings home second straight gold; the last one took two years to capture after Russian doping saga.

US women's hockey team

A tense thriller, highlighted by Hilary Knight's equalizer with 2:04 left, then Megan Keller's winner in overtime.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.