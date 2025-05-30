US defender Naomi Girma returns to the USWNT after an eventful year

It's been an eventful year for defender Naomi Girma, who not only moved to a new country but also dealt with an injury before winning a pair of trophies with Chelsea.

Now Girma is back with the U.S. national soccer team for the first time in 2025, looking to build off last year's Olympic success and lay the groundwork for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

“(It's) just fun to be back in the environment together, and for me to get back in the swing of things, and keep building on what I was able to do with the team last year,” Girma said.

The United States is set to play China on Saturday at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The team then travels to St. Louis to face Jamaica on Tuesday.

Girma was called into January camp with the national team, but left prematurely because of a calf injury.

That same month, Girma became the first woman to command a $1 million transfer fee when she was acquired by Chelsea from the San Diego Wave for $1.1 million.

She dealt with another calf injury she sustained in her debut with Chelsea, but recovered in time to help her team win the Women's Super League and the FA Cup.

Girma said the move to Europe has been a rewarding experience.

“It was a big move for me, not just soccer-wise, life-wise, too. I think it was a big step out of my comfort zone," she said. "Leaving California, living somewhere different and playing in a different culture and country. I guess for myself, it’s a new challenge and new test, and that’s been really exciting.”

During last year's Paris Olympics, U.S. coach Emma Hayes couldn't believe how good Girma was.

“I’ve never seen a player as good as her at a center back. She got everything: poise, composure, she defends, she anticipates, she leads,” Hayes said at the time. “I mean, wow. Unbelievable.”

Girma, a California native who played at Stanford, made her debut for the national team in 2022. That same year she was the No. 1 pick in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the San Diego Wave and won both the league’s Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year honors.

She was the U.S. Soccer women's Player of the Year in 2023.

Girma was key to the U.S. team's success at the Olympics. The United States won all six games, and the defense with Alyssa Naeher in goal allowed opponents only two goals over the course of the tournament.

While she's just 24, Girma is now one of the more seasoned players with the national team and has taken on more of a leadership role as Hayes looks to develop younger players.

“She said she was excited to have me back, and just wanted me to focus on feeling good within the team, getting comfortable with playing with new people and just enjoy being back in (with the team),” Girma said about her first conversation with Hayes upon her return. “I think the leadership and other things will come as we’re playing in sessions and in games."

The United States is currently missing several key contributors from last year's gold medal-winning squad. Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are both on maternity leave. Trinity Rodman is dealing with a nagging back issue.

Now a year into the role, Hayes has been expanding the pool of players with an eye toward the future. One newcomer on the roster for the two upcoming games is 32-year-old midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta, who could make her national team debut.

“My job is to develop a larger group of players that by the time we reach a tournament setting have been given the right exposures to put ourselves in the best position possible,” Hayes said on Friday. “I think we're on track with that.”

