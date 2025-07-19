Usyk KOs Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time

LONDON — (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time on Saturday.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian dropped Dubois twice in the fifth — the second time with a lunging left hook. The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn't beat the count at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Usyk, best known as a slick tactician rather than a power puncher, certainly answered questions about his age and whether he'd slow down.

“Thirty-eight is a young guy," he said in the ring, adding that 38 is “just a start.”

What's next? he was asked.

“Maybe Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua, maybe Joseph Parker,” Usyk responded.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) beat Dubois for the second time in under two years and this time there was no low-blow drama. It was a ninth-round stoppage in Poland with, of all things, a straight jab. But the finishing shot Saturday was a no-doubter.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) joined British countrymen Fury and Joshua in having lost twice to Usyk, who was an undisputed world champion as a cruiserweight before he moved up in weight six years ago.

Dubois told DAZN: “I gave everything I had. Take no credit away from that man, I’ll be back.”

The Briton gave a better showing than two years ago, when Usyk peppered him with jabs and won almost every round. Between the fourth and fifth rounds Saturday, Dubois' corner was urging him to use a double jab but there was not time to carry out the orders as Usyk ended it shortly thereafter.

Dubois was hoping to become the first British heavyweight to hold every major belt since Lennox Lewis just over 25 years ago.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua?

Jake Paul’s entrance to the stadium — shown on the big screens — was loudly booed. He said “It’s going to happen” when asked by DAZN if he’s going to fight Joshua. The YouTuber-turned-boxer said it would happen at Wembley.

Frank Bruno was among the VIPs. The London native won the WBC heavyweight belt 30 years ago at the old Wembley Stadium when he beat Oliver McCall. He was knocked out by Mike Tyson six months later.

Usyk entered the stadium with an “Eeyore” stuffed donkey from the “Winnie the Pooh” books tucked into his jumpsuit. He brought it to past fights as well, apparently given to him by his daughter.

