Vikings are signing Sam Darnold to replace Kirk Cousins, AP source says

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract with quarterback Sam Darnold, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the new league year opens Wednesday.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, joins his fourth team and has an opportunity to replace Kirk Cousins, who is heading to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year-old Darnold is 21-35 as a starter for the Jets, Panthers and 49ers. He spent last season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco and started one game. Darnold has thrown 63 touchdown passes and 56 interceptions in 66 career games.

