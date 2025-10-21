Vikings will start Wentz at QB on short rest in LA, with McCarthy lacking time to keep up progress

EAGAN, Minn. — Carson Wentz will make his fifth straight start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, with J.J. McCarthy lacking time in a shortened week to keep building up his sprained right ankle.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced his decision on Tuesday, ahead of the team's road trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night that's coming on the heels of a 28-22 loss at home on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After McCarthy went through a workout on the field, the Vikings determined his ankle wasn't quite strong enough yet to give him or them the best chance to succeed against the Chargers.

The Vikings (3-3) have won two and lost two with Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who's on his sixth different team in the last six seasons. McCarthy was hurt on a hard tackle near the sideline in his second career start, an injury he played through the rest of that night against the Atlanta Falcons during a game in which he threw two interceptions and took six sacks.

