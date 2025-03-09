Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter, then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. He entered the game needing 11 and had four through the closing minutes.

