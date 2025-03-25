Warriors' Stephen Curry won't play in Miami, 2nd straight game missed with pelvic contusion

MIAMI — (AP) — Stephen Curry is going to take a little more time to heal.

Curry remained out of Golden State's lineup Tuesday night for a game against the Miami Heat, the second straight game he has missed with a pelvic contusion. He was listed as questionable going into the day, with the decision contingent on how he was feeling after a Monday workout.

Turns out, he's going to take a little more time.

“He just wasn’t quite there and we just can’t risk it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He worked out yesterday and he looked good. But at the very end of the workout, just one movement that he made didn’t quite feel right.”

Kerr said the expectation is that Curry will play Friday at New Orleans.

Curry got hurt Thursday in a game against Toronto, and didn’t play in Golden State’s loss at Atlanta on Saturday night. The 37-year-old is averaging 24.2 points and six assists per game this season on 39.4% shooting from 3-point range.

The Miami game was Golden State's first since Atlanta and is Jimmy Butler's return to Miami after his February trade to the Warriors. But the schedule — two days off before this game and two days off after — gives Curry a nice cushion of time.

“That'll be a full week off," Kerr said. “That can really take care of the injury and regenerate, recharge his batteries. I think it's a good plan.”

