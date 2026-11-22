SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama took a moment for himself during a historic outing and smiled at a sell-out crowd that included entertainer and longtime Spurs fan Selena Gomez sitting courtside.

“I had to show off for Selena,” Wembanyama said, chuckling.

Did he ever.

Wembanyama had 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in 32 minutes as the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 on Saturday.

Wembanyama is the first player with 50 points, five blocks and five 3-pointers since the NBA added 3s in 1979–80.

He is also the first player since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973–74 to record 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in a game.

“I just want to keep stacking them up,” Wembanyama said of his historic night. “I don’t plan on doing those. They just come and we play the right way as a team. So, I just want to stack them up. Hopefully there’s many more coming.”

Wembanyama is also the first player with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a game this season and he did so by halftime.

He had 32 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and three steals at halftime in fueling San Antonio to a 61-45 halftime lead.

“I thought he started the game off aggressive and I thought he was trying to play with a lot of force offensively, specifically just in terms of taking up real estate, trying to get to the rim,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “And it’s cliche and then it’s, ‘Why doesn’t he do it every game?’ But it’s so interesting when people play like that, especially with his talent.”

Opposing defenses have attempted to be extremely physical defensively with Wembanyama and New Orleans attempted that strategy at times. The first half included several skirmishes, with the first coming after Jaron Pierre Jr. shoved Wembanyama from behind after the 7-foot-4 center was fouled by Karlo Matković with 9:27 remaining in the first half.

“I don’t really care,” Wembanyama said of the physicality.

Instead, Wembanyama responded by scoring the next seven points, including backing down and then spinning away Yves Missi for a one-handed slam.

He finished 5 for 11 on 3-pointers while shooting 20 for 29 from the field.

“Wemby, give him credit," New Orleans coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Hard to guard. (They tried) different matchups, throw him off certain guys, try to protect the rim, but he’s spacing back, knocking down shots. It’s a tough guard.”

Stephon Castle helped put the game away with 19 points on Wembanyama's historic night.

The only question was whether Wembanyama would reach 50 points for the second time this month or be pulled from the game by Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

“(Johnson) did tell me that at some point I had 1:30 left of play time and he said he wished I had come to 50, but I only have 1:30 left and I told him it might be enough,” Wembanyama said. “So, I guess we were all happy in that situation.”

Wembanyama exited shortly after reaching 50 points on a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 108-82 with 6:29 remaining in the game. He finished two points shy of the career high he set Nov. 4 against Dallas.

“He deserves it,” San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson said. “Vic works extremely hard and to see him come out there and he had a chance to get 50 and he got 50. And I feel like he did it in an impressive way and an efficient way. I feel like he showed how special he was tonight for sure.”

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