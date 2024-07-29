What to watch for the Paris Olympics: Simone Biles leads US in gymnastics final Tuesday, July 30

Simone Biles leads the U.S. women into the gymnastics team final as part of an action-packed slate Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here is a guide of what to look out for:

Biles in gymnastics team final despite injury

The 27-year-old Biles is in the lineup to compete in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She still topped the all-around with the highest scores on floor and vault.

Competition begins at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 a.m. EST) at Bercy Arena. The Americans are favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events. Chiles finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

U.S. women start defense of 3x3 basketball title

The U.S. women begin defense of their 2021 Olympic title in 3x3 basketball when the competition begins Tuesday. Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard of the WNBA join Hailey Van Lith, a college basketball player at Texas Christian University, and former WNBA player Cierra Burdick on the team. They will face Germany at 5:30 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. EST) at La Concorde.

Later, the U.S. 3x3 men's team will take on Serbia. The U.S. men did not qualify for the Olympics in 2021.

Katie Ledecky back in pool, swimming finals continue

Ledecky is back in the pool to compete in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, one of her signature events. The qualifying heats start at 11:44 a.m. CEST (5:44 a.m. EST) at Paris La Defense Arena. Ledecky is the world and Olympic record holder in the event and is a favorite to defend her 2021 title.

The women's 100 backstroke final will take place at 8:56 p.m. CEST (2:56 p.m. EST). That'll be followed by the men's 800 free final. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen qualified in first place in the heats at 7:41.53.

The last swimming final Tuesday is the men's 4x200 free relay at 10:01 p.m. CEST (4 p.m. EST).

Gold in women's rugby sevens

The gold and bronze medal matches for women's rugby sevens add to the excitement of Tuesday's slate. The bronze match at Stade de France will start at 7 p.m. CEST (1 p.m. EST), followed by the gold medal match at 7:45 p.m.

New Zealand, the defending champion, was set to take on China in a quarterfinal Monday night. Britain and the United States were to begin their quarterfinal match Monday at 9:30 p.m. CEST (3:30 p.m. EST). And Tokyo runner-up France was scheduled to face Canada at 10 p.m.

