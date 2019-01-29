0 Will Orlando get a fourth shot at the Pro Bowl?

ORLANDO, Fla. - It poured down rain and the temperatures stalled in the 50s, keeping Sunday’s Pro Bowl crowds below expectations.

Despite the wet weather, organizers called Sunday’s game a success. It was the third consecutive year Orlando’s Camping World Stadium hosted the matchup of NFL’s star players. It was also the second consecutive year that the weather was less than favorable.

For years the game was held in Hawaii, and a lot of fans talked about that Sunday as they dodged raindrops. Now the question is: Will Orlando get a fourth shot at hosting the NFL’s biggest stars?

TRENDING NOW:

The short answer is: It’s too soon to tell. But Orlando leaders say they want the game to come back in 2020. It appears the players like coming to Orlando -- the home of theme parks, attractions and vacation hot spots.

But the players don’t get to decide where the game is held. The team owners decide. The 32 billionaires will meet in March to discuss where the game will go next.

“My gut tells me Orlando has been a great site and there is interest in coming back,” said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, who added that even though attendance was down, ticket sales were up. Hogan said ticket sales were on pace to beat the 51,000 sold in 2018 until weather dampened enthusiasm.

“The one thing that was bad was the one thing we can’t control: Mother Nature. All other metrics were exceptional,” Hogan told Channel 9.

Now Orlando has to wait until at least March to see if the game will be back. Another option could be that Orlando becomes part of a rotation that hosts the Pro Bowl every few years.

Hogan said that even if the Pro Bowl doesn’t come back every year, just having it in Orlando for the last three years helps elevate the city’s reputation. Meanwhile, Camping World Stadium has an upcoming $60 million upgrade that Hogan said makes it easier to bid on other events, such as the World Cup and college football games.

“Our job is to make sure there is no question we want to host. Let the chips fall where they may,” Hogan said.

Also read: Camping World Stadium just wrapped a $200 million renovation, now a $60 million one is coming

© 2019 Cox Media Group.