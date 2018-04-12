0 Wizards finish eighth in East after 101-92 loss to Magic

ong> - The Washington Wizards went cold in the fourth quarter of their regular-season finale Wednesday night, losing 101-92 to the Orlando Magic and finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff seeding.



The Wizards shot 5 for 25 in the fourth quarter, and 34 percent for the game.



Jodie Meeks came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points for Washington, which lost five of its final six regular-season games. A win would have pulled the Wizards up to seventh place and a first-round playoff series against Boston. Instead, they will play Toronto in the opening round.



Rodney Purvis scored 16 points to lead Orlando, while Mario Hezonja finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



Arron Afflalo hit five of six shots in the second quarter in leading Orlando to a 55-45 halftime lead.



Washington regained the lead in the lead early in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Purvis put Orlando ahead to stay at 84-81. After a layup by Bradley Beal pulled the Wizards to within two at 86-84 with 4:34 left, they went more than three minutes without scoring while Orlando pulled ahead by 10.



The Magic played the second half without Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, D.J. Augustin and Bismack Biyombo, who combined for 26 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.



Magic forward Marreese Speights was ejected with 8:59 left in the third quarter after elbowing Marcin Gortat in the face while both were walking up the court. A double technical was called on the play.



